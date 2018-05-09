 BBNaija! Davido unfollows Tobi on Instagram, follows Cee-C & Miracle — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Davido unfollows Tobi on Instagram, follows Cee-C & Miracle

Posted on May 9, 2018 in BBNaija | 0 comments

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, unfollows Tobi on Instagram after Cee-C flew with the 30BG on his private jet from Abuja back to Lagos.   It appears Davido has had a change of heart about former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi. Davido who supported Tobi in the house […]

The post BBNaija! Davido unfollows Tobi on Instagram, follows Cee-C & Miracle appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.