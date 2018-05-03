 BBNaija! “Feeling bad right now” – Nina says after not being recognized in Imo state — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! “Feeling bad right now” – Nina says after not being recognized in Imo state

Posted on May 3, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Nina is currently suffering an emotional meltdown after seeing Miracle jet out of Lagos to be honored by the Imo State government. The winner of the popular reality TV show, Miracle Igbokwe touched down Imo state early this morning. This has prompted his counterpart and romantically linked partner, Nina who is also an indegene of […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post BBNaija! “Feeling bad right now” – Nina says after not being recognized in Imo state appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.