 BBNaija! Governor Okorocha Gift 2Million Naira each to Nina, Teddy A & Bambam — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Governor Okorocha Gift 2Million Naira each to Nina, Teddy A & Bambam

Posted on May 3, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha hosted #BBNaija housemate Miracle Igbokwe and some of the ex-housemates Nina.   According to reports, the governor gifted Miracle a plot of land and scholarship for his Commercial Pilot License CPL. The governor also gave Nina, Teddy and Bam Bam N2 million each. He has also promised to support Nina […]

The post BBNaija! Governor Okorocha Gift 2Million Naira each to Nina, Teddy A & Bambam appeared first on Timeofgist.

