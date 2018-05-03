BBNaija! Governor Okorocha Gift 2Million Naira each to Nina, Teddy A & Bambam — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Governor Okorocha Gift 2Million Naira each to Nina, Teddy A & Bambam

Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha hosted #BBNaija housemate Miracle Igbokwe and some of the ex-housemates Nina. According to reports, the governor gifted Miracle a plot of land and scholarship for his Commercial Pilot License CPL. The governor also gave Nina, Teddy and Bam Bam N2 million each. He has also promised to support Nina […]

The post BBNaija! Governor Okorocha Gift 2Million Naira each to Nina, Teddy A & Bambam appeared first on Timeofgist.

