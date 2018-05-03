BBNaija! Governor Okorocha Hosts BBNaija Winner, Miracle, At Imo Government House (Photos+Video) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Governor Okorocha Hosts BBNaija Winner, Miracle, At Imo Government House (Photos+Video)

Miracle and Nina alongside family and friends honoured the invitation of Governor Rochas Okorocha to visit the Eastern heartland. The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha is currently at the State government Exco chamber hosting 2018 Big Brother Naija reality TV show winner, Miracle Igbokwe along side former housemates; Nina, BamBam, Teddy A. Miracle arrived […]

The post BBNaija! Governor Okorocha Hosts BBNaija Winner, Miracle, At Imo Government House (Photos+Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

