 BBNaija! Governor Okorocha Hosts BBNaija Winner, Miracle, At Imo Government House (Photos+Video) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Governor Okorocha Hosts BBNaija Winner, Miracle, At Imo Government House (Photos+Video)

Posted on May 3, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Miracle and Nina alongside family and friends honoured the invitation of Governor Rochas Okorocha to visit the Eastern heartland. The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha is currently at the State government Exco chamber hosting 2018 Big Brother Naija reality TV show winner, Miracle Igbokwe along side former housemates; Nina, BamBam, Teddy A. Miracle arrived […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post BBNaija! Governor Okorocha Hosts BBNaija Winner, Miracle, At Imo Government House (Photos+Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.