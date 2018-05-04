BBNaija Housemate Nina Is Making Money And Here Is Proof (Photos) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija Housemate Nina Is Making Money And Here Is Proof (Photos)

Big Brother Naija finalist Nina Ivy is most likely not feeling her newly acquired status as a celebrity as everything she does goes under scrutiny by her followers and more particularly her haters!

The 21 year old Nina whose tech life just got upgraded by Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, fast tracked by Bobrisky got bashed on Instagram again today after a video of her appreciation message was critically assessed.

Nina who received a brand new iPhoneX worth over 300 thousand Naira had done a video recording of her self in a salon sending her thanks to Tonto and Bobrisky but according to a number of critical fans, the message was too shallow, without depth and totally lacking in sincerity.

Many believed Nina could have at least done a better video that would show her face and portray her gratitude not a non chalant one without her face and just get hair.

Well, Nina is not backing out of this one, according to her, the hate doesn’t matter, she’s making her money.

Source – 36NG

