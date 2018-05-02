BBNaija! Lady calls out Miracle for showing off Benz after deceiving poor fans — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Lady calls out Miracle for showing off Benz after deceiving poor fans
Big Brother Naija winner Miracle has been called out by a female fan on social media for showing off Benz after deceiving poor fans to spend their hard earned money to vote for him. According to her, Miracle and his brother deceived poor fans to vote for him with the excuse he needed to continue […]
The post BBNaija! Lady calls out Miracle for showing off Benz after deceiving poor fans appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!