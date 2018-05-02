 #BBNaija: Lady calls out Miracle for showing off Benz after deceiving poor fans — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: Lady calls out Miracle for showing off Benz after deceiving poor fans

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A lady has called out Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle on social media for showing off a Benz after deceiving poor fans to spend their hard earned money to vote for him.

According to her, Miracle and his brother deceived poor fans to vote for him with the excuse he needed to continue his studies as a pilot.

She shared this picture below and revealed that she was angry to have been deceived by him along with many other Nigerians who voted him because he wanted money to further his studies as a Pilot.

See her post below:

The post #BBNaija: Lady calls out Miracle for showing off Benz after deceiving poor fans appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

