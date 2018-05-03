BBNaija: Leo receives beautiful artwork of himself and his late mom — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Leo receives beautiful artwork of himself and his late mom

Former big brother Naija housemate, Leo Babarinde Dasilva has received a beautiful artwork of himself and his late mom from a fan.

He wrote;

“Thank you @daivhid_art for this wonderful drawing of my Queen and I.

I miss you my love

#BigfiguresmallWorld #powerviewgroup #Filterisnotmyportion”

Leo lost his mum in March, one week after he was evicted from the big brother house.

