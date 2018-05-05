 BBNaija! Miracle Honoured In His Village, Umuoba Uratta In Imo State (Photos+Video) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Miracle Honoured In His Village, Umuoba Uratta In Imo State (Photos+Video)

Posted on May 5, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Winner of Big Brother Naija 2018, Miracle has been honoured in his village, Umuoba Uratta area of Imo State. The former housemate was hosted as though he were a long lost prince and celebrated by both young and old of the entire village. So much funds was obviously pumped into preparation of his arrival as […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post BBNaija! Miracle Honoured In His Village, Umuoba Uratta In Imo State (Photos+Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.