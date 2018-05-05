BBNaija! Miracle Honoured In His Village, Umuoba Uratta In Imo State (Photos+Video) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Miracle Honoured In His Village, Umuoba Uratta In Imo State (Photos+Video)
Winner of Big Brother Naija 2018, Miracle has been honoured in his village, Umuoba Uratta area of Imo State. The former housemate was hosted as though he were a long lost prince and celebrated by both young and old of the entire village. So much funds was obviously pumped into preparation of his arrival as […]
The post BBNaija! Miracle Honoured In His Village, Umuoba Uratta In Imo State (Photos+Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!