BBNaija: Nina finally meets Miracle’s mum (Photos) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Nina finally meets Miracle’s mum (Photos)

Rochas Okorocha, Imo State Governor hosted Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle alongside former housemates, Nina, BamBam, and Teddy A.

The housemates were surprised to meet the cheering fans who showed them every beat of love as their votes represented back in the BBNaija house.

Now, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina has met her lover, Miracle’s mum today during their reception in Imo state by the governor.

See photos below:

The governor also gave Nina, Teddy and BamBam N2million each. He has also promised to support Nina in the completion of her course.

