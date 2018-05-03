BBNaija! Nina Meets Miracle’s Mother In Imo (Photos) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Nina Meets Miracle’s Mother In Imo (Photos)
Former big brother Naija housemate, Nina has met her lover, Miracle’s mum today during their reception in Imo state by the governor. Earlier today Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha hosted #BBNaija housemate Miracle Igbokwe and some of the ex-housemates Nina. According to reports, the governor gifted Miracle a plot of land and scholarship for his Commercial […]
The post BBNaija! Nina Meets Miracle’s Mother In Imo (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!