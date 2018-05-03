 BBNaija! Nina Meets Miracle’s Mother In Imo (Photos) — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Nina Meets Miracle’s Mother In Imo (Photos)

Posted on May 3, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Former big brother Naija housemate, Nina has met her lover, Miracle’s mum today during their reception in Imo state by the governor. Earlier today Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha hosted #BBNaija housemate Miracle Igbokwe and some of the ex-housemates Nina. According to reports, the governor gifted Miracle a plot of land and scholarship for his Commercial […]

