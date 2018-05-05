BBNaija! ‘Pre-wedding Photo’ Of Tobi And Alex Surfaces — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! ‘Pre-wedding Photo’ Of Tobi And Alex Surfaces
Tobi, a former investment banker has hardly been seen alone since the Big Brother Naija reality show ended about two weeks ago. Alex could always be seen lurking around the 23-year old University of Lagos graduate. Some concerned fans have been mounting pressure on the duo to tie the nuptial knot. One of them went […]
The post BBNaija! ‘Pre-wedding Photo’ Of Tobi And Alex Surfaces appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!