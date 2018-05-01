BBNaija: Rico Swavey seen on top of Khloe in a suggestive photo — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Rico Swavey seen on top of Khloe in a suggestive photo

Rico Swavey can be seen on top of Fashion Designer, Khloe in a new photoshoot.

The pose struck by the duo saw Rico sit over her with a camera in his hands like he was going to snap her face while she seductively grabbed his chest.

This photo has raised eyebrows.

It would be recalled that the duo came close to each other at the twilight of the Big Brother Naija reality show but nothing concrete took place.

