 BBNaija Star Marvis Flaunts Her Ample Derrière In Customized Ankara Bikini (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija Star Marvis Flaunts Her Ample Derrière In Customized Ankara Bikini (Photos)

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular reality show star, Marvis has decides to share photos from a new photoshoot she had and we’re excited to see new photos of her.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The former Big Brother Naija housemate stunned in a lovely ankara designed ‘Bikini’ outfit and we totally love her look.

She also flaunted her ample curves and derriere and we think she looks hot!

Source – 36ng

The post BBNaija Star Marvis Flaunts Her Ample Derrière In Customized Ankara Bikini (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.