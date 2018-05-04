BBNaija: Tobi And Alex Pictured Gossiping In Public (Photo) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Tobi And Alex Pictured Gossiping In Public (Photo)

After being tagged ‘gossip partners’, Tobi and Alex appear ready to make a brand out of the label given to them by most of their ex housemates at the Big Brother Naija show and thousands of their fans.

Tobi recently struck a pose that presented him as whispering some information into the ears of Alex. Alex in turn shared the picture online and tagged it ‘gossip gang’ in confirmation of popular insinuations.

Both parties have continued a private tour together and they have been meeting eminent personalities in the country. They recently met with the Kiki Osinbajo who is the daughter of Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Meanwhile, Alex has been slaying in hotel bathrooms in white ropes. Its not clear if she has been sharing her hotel rooms with Tobi who has always not hidden his interest in her.

See more photos below:

Source – TORI

The post BBNaija: Tobi And Alex Pictured Gossiping In Public (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

