 #BBNaija: “You are beautiful” – Adesua Etomi gushes over Alex as they hangout — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: “You are beautiful” – Adesua Etomi gushes over Alex as they hangout

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has kept her promise of meeting Alex outside the big brother naija house, and she has already shared a photo from their meeting.

Adesua Etomi who gushed about Alex’s beauty wrote;

I kept my promise.
@alex_unusual You are beautiful.
#ifyouknowyouknow

 

Source – Gistreel

The post #BBNaija: “You are beautiful” – Adesua Etomi gushes over Alex as they hangout appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.