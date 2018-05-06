 BBNaija!’I Have Moved On’ – Nina’s Boyfriend Reveals — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija!’I Have Moved On’ – Nina’s Boyfriend Reveals

Posted on May 6, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Collins, a former boyfriend of one of the former housemates, Nina has said he has moved on with his life and that’s all that matters. In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Collins said; “I really don’t want to comment on this issue. I have moved on with my life and that’s all that matters.” When […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post BBNaija!’I Have Moved On’ – Nina’s Boyfriend Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.