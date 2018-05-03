BBNaija’s CeeC To Proceed To Film School For Script Writing — Nigeria Today

BBNaija’s CeeC To Proceed To Film School For Script Writing
Cynthia Nwadiora, a.k.a CeeC, BBNaija’s `Double Wahala’ 1st runner-up, says she will be going to a film school to study script writing. CeeC, spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) when she was hosted on Wednesday at the Laurent-Perrier night by Play Network Nigeria, in Abuja. “I want to write scripts that would portray strong […]
The post BBNaija’s CeeC To Proceed To Film School For Script Writing appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!