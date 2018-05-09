 #BBNaija's Ifu Ennada Reveals She Hasn't Gotten Over Her Ex Who Got Married 3 Weeks Ago - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Reveals She Hasn’t Gotten Over Her Ex Who Got Married 3 Weeks Ago – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

#BBNaija's Ifu Ennada Reveals She Hasn't Gotten Over Her Ex Who Got Married 3 Weeks Ago
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Stephany Ezeani · Save. Read more. Actress and BBNaija 2018 housemate, Ifu Ennada says she still has the hots for her ex-boyfriend who got married three weeks ago. She made the revelation on her Instagram page writing,. I like to look at the bride I
I haven't gotten over my ex who got married three weeks ago- Ifu EnnadaTheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.