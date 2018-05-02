BBNaija’s Lolu and Anto caught kissing on camera — Nigeria Today

BBNaija’s Lolu and Anto caught kissing on camera

A new photo showing former Big Brother Naija housemates and lovebirds, Lolu and Anto all snogged up as they put their lips to work with each other has surfaced online.

Though the duo have not officially confirmed the status of their relationship but you know how they say, a picture is worth a thousand words…

A while ago, Anto in a post on Instagram, bared her feelings as she said she expressed herself while in the BBNaija house but was misunderstood by many.

She also revealed that she is done with being emotional and going back to thug life. She wrote;

I’ve bared myself to you. Sometimes I wonder who sent me. But still, I don’t regret my decision one bit. Despite people trying to put me down, there are people who don’t know me besides what they saw on TV, that truly love me.

Children as young as my niece and women as old as my mother, telling me they are proud of me. I don’t even deserve it. But here I am, I’ve bared myself to you.

I shared with you my best and my worst, my strengths and my weaknesses, my accomplishments and my fears. I exposed my deepest feelings. I let my heart go where my brain didn’t want it to. I’ve expressed my emotions in ways misunderstood by most. I’ve bared myself to you.

#EnoughOfThat #BackToBeingAThug#AlterEgo #RihannaIsMySpiritAnimal#SexyGranny #anto #antolecky

