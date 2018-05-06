 Bellew vs Haye 2: David Haye yet to make a decision on future after rematch defeat by Tony Bellew - SkySports — Nigeria Today
Bellew vs Haye 2: David Haye yet to make a decision on future after rematch defeat by Tony Bellew – SkySports

SkySports

Bellew vs Haye 2: David Haye yet to make a decision on future after rematch defeat by Tony Bellew
SkySports
David Haye is yet to make a decision about retirement, despite his second successive defeat to Tony Bellew in their heavyweight rematch. The 37-year-old had suggested he would call time on his career if he did not win the second fight emphatically, and
