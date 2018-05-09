 Benjamin Netanyahu supports Trump's 'bold' decision of walking out of Iran nuclear deal - The New Indian Express — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Benjamin Netanyahu supports Trump’s ‘bold’ decision of walking out of Iran nuclear deal – The New Indian Express

Posted on May 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The New Indian Express

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Benjamin Netanyahu supports Trump's 'bold' decision of walking out of Iran nuclear deal
The New Indian Express
Trump has announced that he was withdrawing the US from what he called the "decaying and rotten" Iran nuclear deal signed by the Obama regime in 2015. Share Via Email. Published: 09th May 2018 01:13 PM | Last Updated: 09th May 2018 01:13 PM …
Syria – HaaretzHaaretz
Alleged Israeli strike reported at Iran-linked military site near DamascusThe Times of Israel
Syrian TV reports Israeli airstrike near the capital Damascus, says air defenses shot down two missilesWashington Post

all 505 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.