Benue drags Fulani herdsmen to court — Nigeria Today

Benue drags Fulani herdsmen to court

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Benue State Government has instituted a case against Miyetti Allah Kauttal Hore and its leadership over the continuous killing of many people in the state. The state governor, Samuel Ortom, who disclosed this yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Makurdi, said the case will cover the 73 persons first killed by herdsmen in […]

