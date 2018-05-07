Benue Gov. Ortom denies plans to dump APC — Nigeria Today

Benue Gov. Ortom denies plans to dump APC

Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom has denied rumours that he is planning to dump the All Progressives Congress APC.

The governor is a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase in Makurdi said there was no cause to warrant the governor’s defection to another party.

”We read a report in a national daily of today (yesterday) which named Benue State Governor, Ortom as one of the APC leaders planning to defect to another political party.

”The report which is obviously sponsored is not only false but also misleading. The governor has no intention to leave APC for another party and has not consulted anyone on the matter.”

”It must be noted that the killings predate the APC as a party and the present administration. The governor’s focus is on solving the problem in collaboration with other stakeholders.

“Fortunately, President Buhari has responded positively by sending troops and other security operatives to chase away the armed militia from Benue communities,” he statement read.

