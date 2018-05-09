 Benue State University Matriculation Ceremony Announced 2017/2018. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Benue State University Matriculation Ceremony Announced 2017/2018.

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Benue State University Matriculation Ceremony Announced 2017/2018. The Benue State University Matriculation Ceremony has been Announced for the 2017/2018 academic session. All fresh students are hereby informed. The Benue State University wishes to inform all newly admitted students that the management has announced the matriculation ceremony date for the 2017/2018 session. BSU matriculation ceremony has been …

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Benue State University Matriculation Ceremony Announced 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.