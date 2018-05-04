 Beverly Osu set to launch bedroom show “In Bed” — Nigeria Today
Beverly Osu set to launch bedroom show “In Bed”

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment


Nigerian actress and model, Beverly Osu has announced plans to launch a new talk show soon called ‘In Bed’. The shooting of the show will obviously be done in the bedroom however it remains to be seen if the former big brother Africa contestant will host it in the sexy lingerie she is rocking in the flyers.

