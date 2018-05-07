 Beware Of Political Masquerades In The Christian Fold – Group Warns — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Beware Of Political Masquerades In The Christian Fold – Group Warns

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

A group, Forum of United Nigerians Against Divisive Elements (FUNADE), has said there is no iota of truth in the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari is in support of Fulani herdsmen killings and is pursuing an Islamic agenda. In a statement, the group also advised Christian bodies to shun divisive and baseless that are aimed […]

The post Beware Of Political Masquerades In The Christian Fold – Group Warns appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.