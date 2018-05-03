BHP Billiton: Interesting Yield With Some Volatility - Seeking Alpha — Nigeria Today

BHP Billiton: Interesting Yield With Some Volatility – Seeking Alpha
|
registrarjournal.com
|
BHP Billiton: Interesting Yield With Some Volatility
Seeking Alpha
As it is the case with the rest of the basic materials sector, BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) saw a strong rebound after 2016. The mining company didn't only see its shares outperforming the sector, BHP shares show twice the ETF's return. Source: Ycharts …
BHP Billiton plc (LSE:BLT)'s 12-Month Volatility Reading Moves to 25.581400
WATCH: Stock pick — BHP Billiton
BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Stake Raised by DB Root & Company LLC
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!