Big Brother 2018: Miracle reveals what he'll do for Nina [Video] - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Big Brother 2018: Miracle reveals what he’ll do for Nina [Video] – Daily Post Nigeria

Big Brother 2018: Miracle reveals what he'll do for Nina [Video]
Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle, has revealed what he'll do for his lover, Nina. Nina and Miracle have continued their love life outside the reality show that ended 2 weeks ago. Just yesterday, they met the governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha
