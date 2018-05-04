 Big Brother 2018: Miracle reveals what he’ll do for Nina [Video] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Big Brother 2018: Miracle reveals what he’ll do for Nina [Video]

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle, has revealed what he’ll do for his lover, Nina. Nina and Miracle have continued their love life outside the reality show that ended 2 weeks ago. Just yesterday, they met the governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, who danced with them and rewarded them with N2 million each, afterwards. […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Big Brother 2018: Miracle reveals what he’ll do for Nina [Video]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.