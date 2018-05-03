Bill Cosby’s Wife Calls His Guilty Verdict Mob Justice — Nigeria Today

Bill Cosby’s Wife Calls His Guilty Verdict Mob Justice
Bill Cosby’s wife on Thursday shared her opinion that her husband’s conviction by the US jury was a case of “mob justice” “This is mob justice, not real justice,” said Camille Cosby, who has been married to the disgraced megastar for more than half a century. “This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill […]
The post Bill Cosby’s Wife Calls His Guilty Verdict Mob Justice appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!