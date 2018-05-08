 ‘Billionaire Kidnapper’, Evans Alleges Maltreatment By Prison Officials — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Billionaire Kidnapper’, Evans Alleges Maltreatment By Prison Officials

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The ongoing trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike yesterday took a dramatic twist, as he broke down in tears before the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere, alleging that prison officials are maltreating him. Evans, who is standing trial before the court on a five-count charge of conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder, […]

The post ‘Billionaire Kidnapper’, Evans Alleges Maltreatment By Prison Officials appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.