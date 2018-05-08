‘Billionaire Kidnapper’, Evans Alleges Maltreatment By Prison Officials — Nigeria Today

‘Billionaire Kidnapper’, Evans Alleges Maltreatment By Prison Officials

LEADERSHIP

The ongoing trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike yesterday took a dramatic twist, as he broke down in tears before the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere, alleging that prison officials are maltreating him. Evans, who is standing trial before the court on a five-count charge of conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder, […]

