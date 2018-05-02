Biohacker Aaron Traywick Found Dead In A Spa — Nigeria Today

Biohacker Aaron Traywick Found Dead In A Spa
A biohacker who became infamous after apparently injecting himself with an untested herpes drug in front of an audience has been found dead. Aaron Traywick’s body had been discovered in a spa room in Washington DC on Sunday, local police said. Vice News reported that Traywick had been using a flotation therapy tank. The 28-year-old was […]
