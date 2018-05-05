Biola Alabi Highlights Seyi Shay’s Acting Skills in Lara and the Beat — Nigeria Today

Biola Alabi Highlights Seyi Shay’s Acting Skills in Lara and the Beat

Seyi Shay and Vector are bringing the heat and the beat this summer and it all kicked off in Lagos with the official trailer release of ‘Lara and the Beat’ the movie on May 2.

Celebrated for last year’s mega movie, Banana Island Ghost (BIG), Biola Alabi Media’s is shaping up for an even bigger movie premier and cinematic release with ‘Lara and the Beat’. The movie, directed by Tosin Coker and produced by Tolu Olusoga, stars Seyi Shay, Vector Ogunmefun, Somkele Idhalama, Chioma Akpotha, Chinedu Ikedieze, Uche Jombo, Lala Akindoju, Bimbo Manuel, Wale Ojo, Shaffy Bello, Saidi Balogun, DJ Xclusive, Toni Tones, Deyemi Okanlawon, Demola Adedoyin, Folu Storms, Sharon Ooja, Anne Icha, Akan Nnani, Dara Egerton Shyngle, Bollylomo and David Jones David. It is an all-star cast list promising maximum entertainment and viewing delight.

‘Lara and the Beat’ is about the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the centre of a financial scandal with their parent’s media empire. The sisters are forced out of their privileged bubble, and must learn to build their own future and salvage their family’s past. The movie also tells a love story between Lara and Sal (aka The Beat), who finds her voice and jumpstarts her musical journey. ‘Lara and the Beat’ is a movie about loss, love, music and a dream.

Themes explored in the movie, as seen in the trailer, include financial literacy, family values, sisterhood, friendship, music, fashion, culture and love. With ‘Lara and the Beat’ the movie, and all it has lined up leading up to the cinematic release on July 20, Biola Alabi Media has yet again raised the bar for the industry.

According to Biola Alabi, Executive Producer and MD of Biola Alabi Media, ‘Lara and the Beat’ is a reinforcement of our promise and goal to continue to tell authentic African stories to local and global audiences. We have worked with the best talents in the industry and engaged key partnerships and collaborations that have helped to deliver this outstanding movie. I am happy we are unveiling this trailer today and I look forward to everyone enjoying ‘Lara and the Beat’ in the cinemas from July 20.”

The post Biola Alabi Highlights Seyi Shay’s Acting Skills in Lara and the Beat appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

