 Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – Can BCH/USD Break This? — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – Can BCH/USD Break This?

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Key Points

  • Bitcoin cash price found support around the $1,565 level and recovered against the US Dollar.
  • There is a key connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $1,700 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair has to move above the $1,700 resistance level to continue the current upside wave.

Bitcoin cash price is recovering from lows against the US Dollar. BCH/USD is now facing a major hurdle for more gains near the $1,700 level.

Bitcoin Cash Price Resistance

Yesterday, we saw a downside correction in bitcoin cash price below the $1,650 support against the US Dollar. The price even traded below the $1,600 level and tested the $1,550-60 support area. There was even a spike below the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last leg from the $1,460 low to $1,835 high. However, the decline was protected by the $1,560 support area.

A low was formed at $1,567 and the price started an upside move. It traded above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $1,834 high to $1,567 low. Moreover, the price moved above the $1,625 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. At the moment, the price is approaching a major hurdle near the $1,700 level. There is also a key connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $1,700 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair. Additionally, the 50% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $1,834 high to $1,567 low is at $1,705 to prevent gains.

Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis BCH USD

Looking at the chart, it seems like it won’t be easy for buyers to break the $1,700 barrier. On the downside, the $1,625 support is a decent buy zone along with the 100 hourly SMA.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is slightly in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD has moved above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,625

Major Resistance Level – $1,700

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – Can BCH/USD Break This? appeared first on NewsBTC.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.