Bitcoin Price Watch: Can BTC/USD Hold This Support? — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin Price Watch: Can BTC/USD Hold This Support?
Key Points
- Bitcoin price declined recently and broke the $9,300 support against the US Dollar.
- There is a crucial bearish trend line in place with resistance at $9,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must stay above the $8,990 and $8,870 support levels to avoid further losses.
Bitcoin price is struggling to gain upside momentum above $9,200 against the US Dollar. However, BTC/USD is holding a major support near $9,000, which is a positive sign.
Bitcoin Price Supports
There was a start of a fresh downside wave in bitcoin price from the $9,900 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The price declined and broke many supports such as $9,500 and $9,300. The decline was such that the price settled below the $9,500 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It even spiked below the $9,000 support, but losses were limited.
At the moment, the price is holding the $8,990 and $8,870 support levels very well. Both the stated supports hold a lot of importance if BTC has to bounce back above $9,500. On the upside, an initial resistance is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $9,465 high to $8,969 low. There is also a crucial bearish trend line in place with resistance at $9,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Above the trend line, the next hurdle is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $9,465 high to $8,969 low at $9,217.
Looking at the chart, it seems like a proper break above the trend line and $9,220 is required for buyers to gain control. On the flip side, a downside break and close below $8,870 could open the doors for more losses towards $8,500.
Looking at the technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD for BTC/USD is mostly in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI is moving higher from the 40 level.
Major Support Level – $8,870
Major Resistance Level – $9,220
The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Can BTC/USD Hold This Support? appeared first on NewsBTC.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!