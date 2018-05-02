Bloody May Day! — Nigeria Today

Bloody May Day!

*Twin blasts rock Mubi Mosque, kill 30

*56 injured, hospitalized

*Blast devastating with high casualties – NEMA

While civil servants were busy celebrating Workers Day

across the country yesterday, twin explosion rocked Mubi

town in Adamawa state leaving no fewer than 30 people

dead and 56 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The Chief Medical Director of Mubi General Hospital, Dr.

Edgar Sakawa confirmed the fatality figures.

Eye witnesses told Nigerian Pilot that the explosives went off

one after another in a mosque and a nearby densely

populated second hand clothes market.

The Adamawa state police Command has confirmed the

bomb blast, saying two suicide bombers detonated the

explosives, the first at a mosque and the second in a

densely populated market.

Commissioner of Police, CP Abdullahi Yerima confirmed the

terror attack, saying, "twenty are in critical condition and are

receiving medical care at the Mubi General hospital".

The CP however declined to confirm any fatality, but assured

that "bomb squad of the Command has been dispatched to

prevent further explosions".

Nigerian Pilot gathered that the twin explosions went off at

around 1 pm, Tuesday, during midday Muslim prayers killing

all the worshippers while the second one was said to have

gone off 200 meters away in the vicinity of the second hand

clothing section of a market.

Sources from Mubi said that already, the military have

already cordoned off the area to prevent any eventuality.

The Adamawa state head of Operations, NEMA, Imam

Ambani has also confirmed the incident but said the agency

has deployed personnel to ascertain the situation as the

agency could not confirm the number of deaths yet.

The Police later confirmed that 24 worshippers were killed in

a twin-explosion at a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa which

occurred while they were holding the Zuhr (afternoon)

prayer.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Othman Abubakar, a

Superintendent of Police said the first of the blasts occurred

at about 1pm adding that while people were evacuating the

victims of the first blast, another explosion occurred.

In his words: ‘’as I am talking to you now, 24 persons are

confirmed dead. The scene has been cordoned-off by the

Anti-bomb squad and other security personnel.”

Eyewitnesses had earlier reported that ‘’many lives were lost

and several persons injured.’’

The explosion was allegedly triggered by a teenage boy

wearing a suicide vest.

Garba Habu, a local resident, said he counted over eight

corpses at the scene.

“A boy of about 18-19 -years wearing a suicide vest was said

to have entered the mosque along with other worshippers.

Immediately after the prayers, he detonated the bomb,” he

said.

Another resident, Isa Danladi, said he was about to leave his

house near the mosque when he heard the blast

“Many people died on the spot and several others were

taken to hospital with severe injuries,” he said.

“The mosque’s roof was blown off. The prayer was mid-way

when the bomber detonated the explosives. This is obviously

the work of Boko Haram,” he added.

Head of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency,

Haruna Hamman Furo described the blast as “devastating”,

saying there were “high casualties”.

‘’It was a twin-blast and the detail is sketchy but we are in

touch with our partners of Red Cross and others that are

helping now.

‘’For now dead bodies are being evacuated and those

injured have been taken to hospitals, right now we are on

our way to Mubi,’’ he explained.

It would be recalled that there was a suicide attack last

November on a mosque at Kunu Araha, a northern suburb of

Mubi, which also killed dozens of worshippers.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

