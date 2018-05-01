Blue Origin sends New Shepard space capsule to its highest altitude yet — Nigeria Today

Blue Origin sends New Shepard space capsule to its highest altitude yet
Blue Origin launched its New Shepard rocket from its spaceport in west Texas on Sunday, with the ascent taking the capsule to an altitude of 351,000 feet (66 miles, 107 km), several miles higher than previous launches.
