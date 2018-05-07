BN Playlist of The Week: The Flyboy Collection — Nigeria Today

BN Playlist of The Week: The Flyboy Collection

Someone said Kiss Daniel does not have a bad song and we definitely have to agree on that. Since making his big break with Woju, the singer has not looked back, churning hits after hits and even a multi-award winning debut album. We have therefore curated this playlist titled The Flyboy Collection, a lineup of our favorite tracks from King Vado himself.

Listen below and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comment section;



Shoye

Kiss Daniel

4:03

Woju

Kiss Daniel

3:25

Laye

Kiss Daniel

3:49

Good Time

Kiss Daniel

3:11

Mama

Kiss Daniel

3:39

Jombo

Kiss Daniel

3:12

Sofa

Kiss Daniel

3:43

Yeba

Kiss Daniel

3:19

No Do

Kiss Daniel

2:32

4Dayz

Kiss Daniel

2:40

