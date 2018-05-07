BN Playlist of The Week: The Flyboy Collection — Nigeria Today

BN Playlist of The Week: The Flyboy Collection
Someone said Kiss Daniel does not have a bad song and we definitely have to agree on that. Since making his big break with Woju, the singer has not looked back, churning hits after hits and even a multi-award winning debut album. We have therefore curated this playlist titled The Flyboy Collection, a lineup of our favorite tracks from King Vado himself.
Listen below and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comment section;
Shoye
Kiss Daniel
4:03
Woju
Kiss Daniel
3:25
Laye
Kiss Daniel
3:49
Good Time
Kiss Daniel
3:11
Mama
Kiss Daniel
3:39
Jombo
Kiss Daniel
3:12
Sofa
Kiss Daniel
3:43
Yeba
Kiss Daniel
3:19
No Do
Kiss Daniel
2:32
4Dayz
Kiss Daniel
2:40
