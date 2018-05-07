 BN Playlist of The Week: The Flyboy Collection — Nigeria Today
BN Playlist of The Week: The Flyboy Collection

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Someone said Kiss Daniel does not have a bad song and we definitely have to agree on that. Since making his big break with Woju, the singer has not looked back, churning hits after hits and even a multi-award winning debut album. We have therefore curated this playlist titled The Flyboy Collection, a lineup of our favorite tracks from King Vado himself.

Listen below and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comment section;


  1. Shoye
    Kiss Daniel

    4:03


  2. Woju
    Kiss Daniel

    3:25


  3. Laye
    Kiss Daniel

    3:49


  4. Good Time
    Kiss Daniel

    3:11


  5. Mama
    Kiss Daniel

    3:39


  6. Jombo
    Kiss Daniel

    3:12


  7. Sofa
    Kiss Daniel

    3:43


  8. Yeba
    Kiss Daniel

    3:19


  9. No Do
    Kiss Daniel

    2:32


  10. 4Dayz
    Kiss Daniel

    2:40

