BN TV: Watch BBC Africa’s Full Documentary about Nigeria’s fast-rising Codeine Addiction — Nigeria Today

BN TV: Watch BBC Africa’s Full Documentary about Nigeria’s fast-rising Codeine Addiction

A few days ago BBC Africa announced the launch of their investigative arm called “Africa Eye“. They kicked things off with a documentary about Nigeria’s fast-rising drug addiction among youths.

According to BBC Africa, in Nigeria, thousands of young people are addicted to codeine cough syrup – a medicine that’s become a street drug. The Nigerian Senate estimates that 3 million bottles of codeine syrup are drunk every day in just two states – Kano and Jigawa. But who makes this syrup? And who sells it to Nigeria’s students? BBC Africa Eye went undercover to investigate.

Watch the full episode of the documentary below.

