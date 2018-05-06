 Body of 10-year-old found in Mamelodi river - News24 — Nigeria Today
Body of 10-year-old found in Mamelodi river – News24

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Pretoria East Rekord

News24
The body of the missing 10-year-old was found in the Moretele River in Mamelodi, Pretoria on Sunday, police said. Katlego Joja from Mamelodi was last seen on May 3 at her home. Police spokesperson Captain Johannes Maheso said community members spotted
Search for missing Mams girl ends in tragedyPretoria East Rekord
Body of missing Mamelodi girl (10) found in riverEyewitness News

all 5 news articles »

 

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

