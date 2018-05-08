 Body Of Deceased Kept By Hospital Unless Father Can Pay N10m Bill — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Body Of Deceased Kept By Hospital Unless Father Can Pay N10m Bill

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Kenya, News | 0 comments

Boniface Mbugua Githenya, a father of the late Michael Ngige, has been unable to bury his son. The burial is being delayed due to Githenya’s inability to pay off the three million Kenyan shillings (over N10m) bill incurred while Ngige was in the hospital. Githenya’s son died over four months ago, and Githenya on Tuesday […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Body Of Deceased Kept By Hospital Unless Father Can Pay N10m Bill appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.