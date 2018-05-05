 Bank of England to keep rates steady after market U-turn - TODAYonline — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bank of England to keep rates steady after market U-turn – TODAYonline

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TODAYonline

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Bank of England to keep rates steady after market U-turn
TODAYonline
LONDON – The Bank of England looks set to keep interest rates on ice this week, capping a sharp swing in the outlook for the British central bank, which might now struggle to convince investors that it will raise borrowing costs at all this year
Inflation and poor growth see Bank of England ditch rate rise plansTelegraph.co.uk
Forex Market Outlook for the Week May 7 – 11, 2018FXDailyReport.com
Take Five: World markets themes for the week aheadDaily Times
Bloomberg –Action Forex
all 10 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.