 Boko Haram: Army rescues 1,000 women, children — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Army rescues 1,000 women, children

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army, Monday, said it has rescued more than 1,000 persons held hostage by Boko Haram insurgents in some villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno. The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri. Chukwu said the rescue operation was conducted by troops of 22 Brigade […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Boko Haram: Army rescues 1,000 women, children

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.