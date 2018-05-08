 Boko Haram no longer holds our territory, Nigeria tells UN — Nigeria Today
Boko Haram no longer holds our territory, Nigeria tells UN

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria told the UN General Assembly in New York that the Boko Haram terrorists no longer held any territory in the country. Nigeria’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Samson Itegboje, stated this while presenting Nigeria’s message at the ‘High-Level Meeting of the General Assembly on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace’ at the UN headquarters. Itegboje said the meeting was being convened at a time when the global community was facing unprecedented threats, geo-political tensions, social dislocation, cyber attacks, threat of climate change and terrorism.

