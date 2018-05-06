Boko Haram: What Emir said about Mubi suicide bomb attack — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: What Emir said about Mubi suicide bomb attack

The Emir of Mubi in Adamawa, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmadu has said that the Emirate Council and security agencies have identified the loopholes in security that that led to the recent suicide bomb blast in the town. The Emir, who disclosed this on Sunday when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai in […]

Boko Haram: What Emir said about Mubi suicide bomb attack

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

