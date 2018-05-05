Boko Haram Will Soon Surrender To FG – Mama Boko Haram — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram Will Soon Surrender To FG – Mama Boko Haram
The Nigerian military may soon have nothing more to worry about from dreaded Islamist terror group Boko Haram. Human rights activist, Aisha Wakil, who is popularly known as ‘Mama Boko Haram’ revealed that the members of the group will soon surrender their weapons and head home. According to The Sun, Wakil made this known in […]
The post Boko Haram Will Soon Surrender To FG – Mama Boko Haram appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!