Bomb Attacks: NEMA donates medical equipment to Mubi General Hospital — Nigeria Today

Bomb Attacks: NEMA donates medical equipment to Mubi General Hospital

National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has donated medical

equipment for the treatment of survivors of last week Tuesday’s twin bomb

blasts in Mubi, Adamawa.

The attack that occurred in a Mosque and a beef market, had left at least 69

dead and scores critically injured.

Mr Abbani Imam, the NEMA Officer-In- Charge of Adamawa and Taraba,

presented the equipment to the management of Mubi General Hospital over

the weekend in Mubi. He made the presentation on behalf of Alhaji Mustapha

Maihaja, the Director General of NEMA.

Imam said the emergency medical intervention was a directive from the Vice

President Yemi Osinbajo to assist in treating the injured.

He added that “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo directed the Agency to supply all

necessary medical equipment to bring relief to victims of Tuesday’s Mosque

and market bomb blasts.

He noted that equipment donated included surgery items and drugs,

explaining that some drugs were also supplied to the Federal Medical Centre,

Yola, where many critically injured were referred for treatment.

The chief pharmacist of the Hospital, Dr Terry Dauda, who received the

equipment, commended Federal Government for the intervention.

Dauda said the donation was timely and would go a long way in saving lives of

many critically injured victims. He called on wealth people and NGOs to also

come to the aid of the victims adding that the assistance should not be left for

government along.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

