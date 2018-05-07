Bomb Attacks: NEMA donates medical equipment to Mubi General Hospital — Nigeria Today

Bomb Attacks: NEMA donates medical equipment to Mubi General Hospital
National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has donated medical
equipment for the treatment of survivors of last week Tuesday’s twin bomb
blasts in Mubi, Adamawa.
The attack that occurred in a Mosque and a beef market, had left at least 69
dead and scores critically injured.
Mr Abbani Imam, the NEMA Officer-In- Charge of Adamawa and Taraba,
presented the equipment to the management of Mubi General Hospital over
the weekend in Mubi. He made the presentation on behalf of Alhaji Mustapha
Maihaja, the Director General of NEMA.
Imam said the emergency medical intervention was a directive from the Vice
President Yemi Osinbajo to assist in treating the injured.
He added that “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo directed the Agency to supply all
necessary medical equipment to bring relief to victims of Tuesday’s Mosque
and market bomb blasts.
He noted that equipment donated included surgery items and drugs,
explaining that some drugs were also supplied to the Federal Medical Centre,
Yola, where many critically injured were referred for treatment.
The chief pharmacist of the Hospital, Dr Terry Dauda, who received the
equipment, commended Federal Government for the intervention.
Dauda said the donation was timely and would go a long way in saving lives of
many critically injured victims. He called on wealth people and NGOs to also
come to the aid of the victims adding that the assistance should not be left for
government along.
