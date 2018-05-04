Bomb: NEMA donates medical equipment to Mubi General Hospital — Nigeria Today

Bomb: NEMA donates medical equipment to Mubi General Hospital

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated medical equipment for the treatment of survivors of Tuesday’s twin bomb blasts in Mubi, Adamawa. The attack on a Mosque and a market left at least 69 dead and scores critically injured. Mr Abbani Imam, the NEMA Officer-In-Charge of Adamawa and Taraba, presented the equipment to the management of Mubi General Hospital on Friday in Mubi, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

