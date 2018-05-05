Boost for PSG, Brazil as Neymar returns to training — Nigeria Today

Boost for PSG, Brazil as Neymar returns to training

Neymar is back in training with Paris Saint-Germain as the Brazil star aims to recover from injury in time for the World Cup.

The PSG forward has been out of action since suffering a fractured foot in a game against rivals Marseille at the end of February.

PSG’s outgoing coach Unai Emery has indicated Neymar has a chance of featuring for the Ligue 1 champions before the end of the season.

And after flying back to the French capital from Brazil, Neymar was in the gym at the Ooredoo Training Centre on Saturday, building up his fitness levels.

PSG drew 2-2 at Amiens in Ligue 1 on Friday and are next in action on Tuesday against third-tier side Les Herbiers in the Coupe de France final.

Winning that match would ensure Emery departs PSG with a domestic treble, his side then completing the campaign with league games against Rennes and Caen on May 12 and 19 respectively.

Brazil get under way at the World Cup against Switzerland on June 17 before facing Costa Rica and Serbia in their other group games.

Neymar who joined the French ligue 1 side for world record fee of €222million was recently linked with a move to Real Madrid, he has however played down on the issue insisting he is happy at PSG with a contract running till 2022

“I have a contract with PSG. I am happy with my team-mates and I only think about my story here,” he told reporters, via Sport .

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was also insistent that his star man would not be leaving claiming that the 26-year-old would ‘100 per cent’ still be with the French side next season.

